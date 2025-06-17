Milford teen stands by comments on detention that ICE blasted as ‘lies'

A day after a federal immigration spokesperson said an undocumented Massachusetts high schooler was telling "blatant lies" about his six days in custody at an ICE facility in Burlington, the teenager is standing by his story.

"When I was in the prison, I was like, 'Can I please get myself checked out? I could have a concussion, I feel really sick,'" Marcelo Gomes Da Silva told Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra Monday. "The guards looked at me and said, 'We can't do anything for you. I can't help you, I'm sorry.'"

Gomes Da Silva, 18 and a junior at Milford High School, was taken into custody by immigration agents on his way to his school's volleyball practice last month, and released on bond amid outcry from elected officials and the community. Afterward, the undocumented immigrant, brought to the U.S. as a child, spoke out about the conditions he was kept in.

On Sunday, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson reiterated in a statement that Gomes Da Silva is in the country illegally and said he "has peddled blatant lies regarding his treatment while in custody in Burlington."

The spokesperson was reacting to comments made by Marcelo Gomes Da Silva since he was released on bond.

The spokesperson, who gave the statement without giving their name, said that Gomes Da Silva got three meals a day, including "fresh catered sandwiches," got "prompt off-site medical attention, despite no issues being identified," and that the teenager thanked an officer and said, "everyone is so nice."

Gomes Da Silva on Monday didn't dispute getting three meals, but said it was inadequate, describing chicken that was "really pink," sparking debate among detainees over whether it was raw or salmon.

The ICE representative's statement also said that two members of Congress, Reps. Seth Moulton and Jake Auchincloss, had no concerns after touring the Burlington facility. However, both congressmen said the opposite to NBC10 Boston and other news outlets after their tour.

Asked about those comments, the ICE spokesperson said the agency addressed that in a prior statement and noted the Burlington facility was not intended to keep people long-term, but and that a court had ordered the agency not to move Gomes Da Silva out of the Burlington facility. (His lawyers had sought the court order keeping Gomes Da Silva in Burlington, they've previously told NBC10 Boston, so as not to compromise his right to due process ahead of a hearing in Chelmsford.)

Moulton reiterated his concerns to NBC10 Boston in a statement on Sunday, calling the Burlington facility, a processing center, "grossly inappropriate for detaining anyone overnight, let alone an 18-year old honors student."

Gomes Da Silva's lawyer on Monday said that the congressmen didn't even see the facility as her client had seen it, suggesting the agency "emptied overcrowded cells" before the visit.

"It's deeply upsetting and problematic to go after, at the end of the day, children, and call them liars," immigration attorney Robin Nice said.

Shortly after being released from ICE custody, Massachusetts teenager Marcelo Gomes Da Silva described in detail his six days in cramped cells and how he feels now that he's gotten out. "For me to say the pledge of allegiance at my school every single day and not have a Bible at a federal agency place, it's horrible, it doesn't make sense to me," the Milford High School student said.

Meanwhile, families in Chelsea are grappling with the recent detention of two more young men. Geovani De La Cruz Catalán and another student, Belizario Vazquez, are among the latest to be taken into ICE custody. Mayra Balderas, a Chelsea School Committee member, shared the emotional toll of her stepson, De La Cruz Catalán, being taken into ICE custody just days after his high school graduation.

"This car has not been touched since the day they leave it there," Balderas said, gesturing to a parked car – a poignant reminder of her stepson's absence. He often drove her around — she's legally blind.

"It's unfair. He's innocent and he's a great boy," Balderas said, her eyes filled with tears. She described the day of his graduation as "the best day of my life," followed by the "complete nightmare" of June 11, when he was detained.

"We are deeply saddened by the detainment of our student and are heartbroken by the challenges our students and families are facing. We are standing in solidarity with our families and praying for our students," Chelsea Superintendent Almi Abeyta said in a statement.

Marcelo Gomes Da Silva has said he would advocate for those in detention after his release, and on Monday offered words of encouragement: "I really want you guys to stay strong. I hope you pray, work together. It's definitely a really hard fight, but I know that we can do it together. We can all work together."

The 18-year-old was taken into custody, ICE reiterated Sunday, while looking for his father, also in the country without documentation, because he'd been reported to law enforcement for reckless driving, including reaching 100 mph in residential zones. The younger Gomes Da Silva told NBC News, "They could have at least thought a little bit harder to make up a lie."