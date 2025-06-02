[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

About a year ago, it was reported that a Mission Hill restaurant could be joined by a second location in another part of Boston, and now we have learned that it is up and running.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Milkweed is now open in Dorchester, moving into the former Boston Market space on Morrissey Boulevard a bit north of Neponset Circle in Dorchester. The post mentions that the new location is a little larger than the original restaurant on Tremont Street, and it is open for breakfast and lunch for now, with dinner service on the way at some point soon.

Milkweed first opened in Mission Hill in 2017, offering such items as pancakes, French toast, omelets, breakfast sandwiches, power bowls, wings, fish and chips, steak tips, salmon burgers, burritos, Cubanos, falafel gyros, and more.

The address for the new location of Milkweed in Dorchester is 1010 Morrissey Boulevard, Dorchester, MA, 02122. The website for the Mission Hill location is at https://www.eatatmilkweed.com/

