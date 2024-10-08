Boston man killed in Milton crash; police seeking charges against other driver

A Boston man was killed in a two-car crash in Milton, Massachusetts, Monday night and police are seeking charges against the other driver.

Milton police said they responded to the crash at Randolph Avenue and Reed Street just after 10 p.m. One driver, a 43-year-old man from Boston, was taken to Beth Israel Milton Hospital where he died of his injuries. The second driver, a 28-year-old woman from Randolph, was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment.

Both cars sustained serious damage in the crash. There were no passengers.

Police said they are seeking charges against the Randolph woman of motor vehicle homicide by negligent homicide, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, operating a motor vehicle after suspension of license, and alcohol in a motor vehicle with an open container

Neither driver has been publicly identified. The investigation is ongoing.