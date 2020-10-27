Staff Shortage Forces Milton High to Go Remote

Milton High School has joined the growing list of schools pivoting to fully remote learning after the number of people in quarantine has reportedly led to a staffing shortage at the school.

The change only applies to students following the schools hybrid learning model, where students receive a combination of in-person and remote learning. Students who opted to learn fully remote will continue doing so.

The pivot to remote learning is expected to last for two weeks. Students are expected to return to school for in person learning on November 10.

Principal Karon Cahill is urging students and families to following public health safety guidelines while they’re away from school.

The move to remote learning comes nearly one month after the school district announced it was investigating a reported party in town where up to 100 teenagers were “possible ignoring” social distancing guidelines.