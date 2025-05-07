Massachusetts

Part of Route 138 closed after crash in Milton

There was no immediate word on injuries

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police respond to a motor vehicle crash involving a bicycle on Route 138 in Milton, Mass., on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

A motor vehicle crash involving a bicycle in Milton, Massachusetts, has closed part of Route 138 on Wednesday afternoon, with drivers being told to seek alternate routes.

Milton police say the crash occurred around noon on Blue Hill Ave. near the Trailside Museum.

NBC10 Boston's aerial footage shows a black SUV with apparent front-end damage and a bicycle laying in the middle of the roadway.

Route 138 is closed at Canton Ave., and northbound traffic will be detoured at Blue Hill River Road, police in Canton and Milton said.

Significant delays are to be expected, and people have been asked to avoid the area.

Further information, including details on any injuries, was not immediately available.

