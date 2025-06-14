Woman, man dead in Milton stabbing, an apparent murder-suicide, officials say

A woman and man who'd been dating and shared a child have died in an apparent murder-suicide in Milton, Massachusetts, on Friday, authorities said.

Investigators continued to look into what led to the stabbing deaths on Blue Hills Parkway, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said Saturday in announcing the deaths.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

Rose Lamour, a 28-year-old from Milton, and Stanley Monteperousse, a 35 year old who'd recently lived in Florida, were identified as the people who died after being rushed to local hospitals.

Prosecutors didn't say who they believed killed the other — autopsies were being conducted on the bodies — or share details about on the child of Lamour and Monteperousse, including their age or if they were at the home.

Two people were found with serious injuries, state police said.

The stabbing was reported by multiple 911 callers about 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to officials. They didn't release more information, but did refer anyone in an abusive relationship to contact police or support groups like Dove Inc., at 617-471-1234, or the SafeLink hotline, 877-785-2020.