Driver seriously hurt in Milton crash

A driver was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing into a tree in Milton, Massachusetts, on Thursday evening, state police said.

Investigators didn't say what they suspect led to the crash on Blue Hills Parkway near Pope's Pond, which was reported about 6:56 p.m.

A 39-year-old man from Dorchester had been driving the SUV when it hit a tree along the road, according to police. He was taken to Milton Hospital.