MBTA

Milton continues to push back on MBTA zoning law

The MBTA Communities Act requires towns and cities to allow for zoning to build multi-family housing near train stations

By Jeff Saperstone

Oct. 21, 2024: Foliage frames Boston's oldest MBTA trolley line near Milton. The Mattapan/Ashmont line started in 1929.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston

The town of Milton, Massachusetts continues to push back against the MBTA Communities Act.

The law requires towns and cities to allow for zoning to build multi-family housing near train stations, and effort to increase available housing in the state. But Milton argues it should be exempt. Last night, the Select Board voted 3 to 2 against sending an action plan to the state.

Cities and towns not in compliance with the state law were told to send a plan by February 13. Milton is arguing their town should be classified as an "adjacent community" rather than a "rapid transit community" because the town administrator said the Mattapan line shouldn't be considered the same as the T's subway lines.

Instead of sending a plan, the board voted in favor of sending a letter to request the chance to discuss the town's status.

This is just the latest back-and-forth in Milton over the law. Last year, the town voted down changes to its zoning laws, which resulted in a lawsuit from the state's Attorney General's Office. The controversy brought the issue to the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts, which found that Milton would have to comply with the law, but also gave towns and cities more time to meet the requirements, citing issues with the guidelines presented by the state. The state came back with a new plan and gave towns more time to meet the regulations after the ruling.

Milton town officials at the time said they saw the ruling as a victory because it questioned the existing guidance and left open the question of how to consider the Mattapan trolley line.

 There are 177 municipalities that host or are adjacent to MBTA service impacted by the law.

