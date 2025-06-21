Milton moves toward compliance with MBTA housing law

The town of Milton, Massachusetts, is moving closer to compliance with the MBTA Communities Act.

The Gov. Charlie Baker-era law requires cities and towns with MBTA service to rezone for added housing with unit totals reflecting the level of transit.

Opponents in Milton have argued that the Mattapan Trolley shouldn't be considered rapid transit, and as a result, they say the town is being lumped into the wrong category.

"The town can stay the deadline and hold off on penalties by seeking a declaratory judgement in what I think we all know in our hearts was a mistake in classification," said Milton Town Meeting Member Denny Swenson of Precinct 5.

The MBTA Communities Act requires towns and cities to allow for zoning to build multi-family housing near train stations.

But the state has never given that argument oxygen. Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell sued Milton to bring it into compliance, and Gov. Maura Healey's administration has made clear Milton's responsibility.

"We are not going to change the designation of the community," said Housing Secretary Ed Augustus.

"The vast majority of communities now are in compliance with the law, which is a good thing," said Healey. "I'm focused on building housing."

Those comments are doing little to curb strong feelings on either side.

"If we don't do it, the state will do it for us, so let's do it," said Milton Town Meeting Member Anthony Cichello of Precinct 4.

"This assignment was 'Look at a map and jam 2,500 units in,'" said Swenson.

Following two nights of debate, the town is choosing to forward a 25% zoning compliance plan on a 69% to 31% vote, potentially clearing the way for 2,461 new units.