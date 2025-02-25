Milton

Milton fifth grader dies unexpectedly, foul play not suspected

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office confirmed it was investigating the death of a young girl on Saturday, and that foul play was not suspected

By Asher Klein

An elementary school student in Milton, Massachusetts, died unexpectedly over the weekend, according to the district, which called her loss a tragedy.

Milton Public Schools Superintendent Peter Burrows' statement to the community, shared Sunday, noted that the cause of the girl's death wasn't known. He identified the girl as Isabella Pierre-Louis, a fifth-grader at Tucker Elementary School.

"Our deepest sympathy goes out to all who knew and loved Isabella," his letter said.

Asked about the case, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office confirmed it was investigating the death of a young girl on Saturday, and that foul play was not suspected. Her cause of death was being determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police in Randolph, asked about Isabella's death after The Patriot Ledger newspaper said they were investigating, referred NBC10 Boston's questions to the district attorney's office.

To help any students or other Tucker community members grieving over Isabella's death, Milton Public Schools brought in counselors Sunday and Monday, and encouraged the parents of students struggling at other schools to reach out to their principles.

"Children often struggle to express their emotions in times of grief, and we recognize the importance of helping them process their feelings in a safe environment," Burrows said.

The district didn't share more information beyond Burrows' statement on Tuesday.

