Vermont

Police investigating emergency situation in Milton, Vermont

The Vermont State Police SWAT team, bomb squad and crisis negotiators were involved in the response, police said

By Asher Klein

Red and blue flashing police lights at a crime scene.
Getty Images

An emergency situation is unfolding in Milton, Vermont, police say, urging the public to keep away from a stretch of Main Street.

A large police and first responder presence was seen around Main Street by Railroad Street, NBC affiliate WPTZ reported.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The incident was reported about 7 p.m., according to Vermont State Police, who didn't share more about what the incident entailed. But they did note that the SWAT team, bomb squad and crisis negotiators were involved.

The town said the situation was contained.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

Milton is a town of about 10,000 north of Burlington.

More Vermont news

Trump Administration 9 hours ago

Palestinian student remains detained in Vermont with a hearing set for next week

Vermont Apr 22

Police investigating deadly shooting in Rutland, Vermont

This article tagged under:

VermontMilton
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us