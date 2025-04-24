Police investigating emergency situation in Milton, Vermont

An emergency situation is unfolding in Milton, Vermont, police say, urging the public to keep away from a stretch of Main Street.

A large police and first responder presence was seen around Main Street by Railroad Street, NBC affiliate WPTZ reported.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The incident was reported about 7 p.m., according to Vermont State Police, who didn't share more about what the incident entailed. But they did note that the SWAT team, bomb squad and crisis negotiators were involved.

The town said the situation was contained.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

Milton is a town of about 10,000 north of Burlington.