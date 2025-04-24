Man suspected of shooting police officer found dead after standoff in Vermont

A man was found dead inside a burning home in Milton, Vermont, Wednesday night after a standoff in which a local police sergeant was shot and wounded, officials said Thursday.

The man found dead inside the home on Main Street was identified as Aaron LaRoche, a 38-year-old who lived at the home. He's believed to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after earlier shooting the officer, Vermont State Police said.

The officer was identified as Sgt. Paul Locke, a 26-year veteran of the Milton Police Department. He was hit in the leg and a bullet-resistant vest he was wearing as he arrived at the scene along with firefighters, police said.

Locke is recovering after being discharged from the hospital.

Police didn't say why they suspected the home was on fire or why LaRoche shot at first responders.

LaRoche's body was discovered following an hourslong standoff. A drone sent inside the apartment revealed that he was apparently deceased, which officers with the SWAT team confirmed.

The cause and manner of LaRoche's death will be determined by medical examiners.

Milton is a town of about 10,000 north of Burlington