Vermont

Man suspected of shooting police officer found dead after standoff in Vermont

Sgt. Paul Locke was shot by Aaron LaRoche before a standoff on Main Street in Milton

By Asher Klein

WPTZ

A man was found dead inside a burning home in Milton, Vermont, Wednesday night after a standoff in which a local police sergeant was shot and wounded, officials said Thursday.

The man found dead inside the home on Main Street was identified as Aaron LaRoche, a 38-year-old who lived at the home. He's believed to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after earlier shooting the officer, Vermont State Police said.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The officer was identified as Sgt. Paul Locke, a 26-year veteran of the Milton Police Department. He was hit in the leg and a bullet-resistant vest he was wearing as he arrived at the scene along with firefighters, police said.

Locke is recovering after being discharged from the hospital.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Police didn't say why they suspected the home was on fire or why LaRoche shot at first responders.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

LaRoche's body was discovered following an hourslong standoff. A drone sent inside the apartment revealed that he was apparently deceased, which officers with the SWAT team confirmed.

The cause and manner of LaRoche's death will be determined by medical examiners.

Milton is a town of about 10,000 north of Burlington

More Vermont news

Trump Administration Apr 23

Palestinian student remains detained in Vermont with a hearing set for next week

Vermont Apr 22

Police investigating deadly shooting in Rutland, Vermont

This article tagged under:

VermontMilton
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us