Milton's Curry College Heightens Security After Racial Threats and Hate Speech

Milton's Curry college is adding extra security today, after a threat was made targeting Black students.

On Tuesday, a swastika was found drawn in a men’s restroom.

Brendan Bedell, a student said, “it’s terrible. It’s terrible. There’s no reason for it. Everyone here should be grown adults and should act.. So it’s pretty terrible.”

Police say whoever did this, wrote they would carry out the threat on today’s date, Jan 12th.

Campus public safety officials say over the past two weeks they’ve responded to over 9 incidents of bias-related graffiti, some of which involved hate speech.

According to campus security, they have more than 100 cameras on campus and they’ve added three extra cameras near some of the areas where the incidents have taken place.

Milton police say they are adding uniformed and plain clothed police officers to campus in addition to a beefed-up public safety presence.