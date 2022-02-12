Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
POLICE

Milton's Curry College Heightens Security After Racial Threats and Hate Speech

Campus public safety officials say over the past two weeks they’ve responded to over 9 incidents of bias-related graffiti

By Kirsten Glavin

072718 curry college generic
NBC10 Boston

Milton's Curry college is adding extra security today, after a threat was made targeting Black students.

On Tuesday, a swastika was found drawn in a men’s restroom.

Brendan Bedell, a student said, “it’s terrible. It’s terrible. There’s no reason for it. Everyone here should be grown adults and should act..  So it’s pretty terrible.”

Police say whoever did this, wrote they would carry out the threat on today’s date, Jan 12th.

Campus public safety officials say over the past two weeks they’ve responded to over 9 incidents of bias-related graffiti, some of which involved hate speech.

According to campus security, they have more than 100 cameras on campus and they’ve added three extra cameras near some of the areas where the incidents have taken place.

Milton police say they are adding uniformed and plain clothed police officers to campus in addition to a beefed-up public safety presence.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

POLICE 4 hours ago

Franklin Police Block Roads for Barricaded Subject

Lexington 1 hour ago

DA Investigating Police Shooting in Lexington

This article tagged under:

POLICEracismmiltonCurry College
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us