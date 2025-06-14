‘I'm horrified': Reaction in Mass. to shootings that targeted Minn. lawmakers

After the targeted shooting of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses, leaving one couple dead, lawmakers in Massachusetts on Saturday called out political violence and sharing their thoughts for all those who were affected.

The suspected killer of Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, who also shot state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, remained on the loose Saturday, amid a massive manhunt. Gov. Tim Walz called the shootings an apparent "politically motivated assassination."

Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed and state Sen. John Hoffman and his spouse are currently being treated for their injuries at a hospital after “targeted shootings” in Minnesota.

Here are the full statements released by many of the top lawmakers in Massachusetts.

Gov. Maura Healey

I’m horrified to hear about the shootings in Minnesota. Lawmakers and their loved ones getting shot for their beliefs is yet another sickening act of political violence in a country where it’s become all too common. I’m holding the family of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark in my heart and praying for the full recovery of Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.

This is not normal. It is not who we are as Americans, and we must all condemn political violence in the strongest possible terms.

Mass. House Speaker Ronald Mariano

I know that I speak for the entire Massachusetts House of Representatives when I say that I am appalled and heartbroken by the political violence that took the lives of Minnesota Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark. My thoughts are with their family and loved ones, and with State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette as they recover from the attack. Political violence of any kind has no place in America, nor does the kind of inflammatory rhetoric that can often incite that violence. This is not the America that we want for ourselves and for future generations. We must all strive for something better.

Mass. Senate President Karen Spilka

I am heartbroken and outraged today at the news of the assassinations of Minnesota Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, as well as the attempted assassinations of State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.

This is political violence, pure and simple, and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms by every leader in this country.

America’s founders envisioned a country where we address our differences through debate, not violence. We must continue to use our voices to keep advocating for the country we dream to be, even as acts of political violence seem more common.

My thoughts are with the families of Melissa, Mark, John and Yvette, as well as our colleagues in the Minnesota state legislature, during this incredibly difficult time.

Mass. Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr

I am deeply shocked and saddened by the horrific acts of violence that have taken the lives of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and by the attempted assassinations of State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.

These senseless and appalling attacks are a direct affront to the principles of democracy and civil society. When violence enters our public life – whether in the streets, online or behind closed doors – it undermines the very fabric of our shared civic trust.

At this difficult time, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Melissa and Mark Hortman, and my thoughts and prayers for Senator Hoffman and his wife as they begin the difficult journey of healing.

Violence must never take the place of respectful dialogue, civil disagreement, or open debate. In a democracy, we resolve our differences through discussion and the exercise of free speech—not through threats or acts of violence.

I condemn these cowardly acts in the strongest possible terms and stand united with those across the country who refuse to allow fear or violence to silence the voices of public servants or the people they represent.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

I’m horrified by the shootings targeting Minnesota lawmakers, including Senator John Hoffman and State Rep. Melissa Hortman.

Violence is never the answer. Never.

I'm holding everyone affected by this attack in my heart.

Sen. Ed Markey

I am horrified by news of the targeted attack on Minnesota state lawmakers and their families this morning. We must denounce political violence in all its forms. My prayers are with the victims and the people of Minnesota following this horrific tragedy.

Rep. Richard Neal

I am horrified by the heinous attack in Minnesota that took the lives of Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and injuring Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. Political violence has no place in America. We must demand better and stand united against this type of hate in all of its forms. My thoughts and prayers are with the Hortman and Hoffman families, their loved ones, and the people of Minnesota.

Rep. Lori Trahan

I’m horrified by the political assassination of Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and attempted murder of Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette in Minnesota.

This is a shocking act terrorism — targeted violence meant to silence, intimidate and instill fear in our communities. It must be condemned unequivocally, by leaders of all political stripes.

Democracy depends on it.