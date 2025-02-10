MBTA

Minor derailment at Readville causes delays near South Station

By Thea DiGiammerino

A coach on an MBTA commuter rail train derailed at the Readville train yard on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

There were delays in and out of South Station Monday morning after an MBTA commuter rail car derailed at the Readville train yard.

Officials from Keolis, which operates the commuter rail, said a single coach came off the tracks in a slow-speed, upright derailment. They believe the derailment was related to snow and ice building up a switch.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

There were no passengers on the train and no one was hurt.

The derailed coach was blocking the tracks in and out of the yard and caused delays, but officials said as of 11 a.m. the equipment has been removed and normal service had resumed.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More on the MBTA

green line 5 hours ago

Federal investigation underway into Green Line collision in Somerville

Boston Feb 8

Minor train derailment near Boston's South Station delays MBTA Commuter Rail, Amtrak

This article tagged under:

MBTATravel
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us