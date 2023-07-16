Minor injured in UTV rollover in Hooksett, NH

A minor was seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a UTV crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says they were notified around 3:15 p.m. of a rollover crash with injuries.

According to authorities, the UTV was being operated by 22-year-old Stephen Stanley, of Manchester, with two passengers,

Stanley allegedly lost control of the UTV while attempting to make a sharp turn. The vehicle rolled over and landed on one of the passengers, causing serious injuries, officials said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Stanley and the other passenger were able to lift the UTV off the minor and called 911 after seeing the severity of their friend's injuries.

The Hooksett Fire Department used their utility terrain vehicle to transport the minor to an ambulance that was waiting at a nearby road. The passenger was then taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester to be treated for serious injuries.

Officials say they believe operator negligence and speed are the leading cause of this incident.

Riders are reminded to always wear the appropriate safety equipment and to always ride within their capabilities on either a designated trail system or property where permission to ride was granted.