Cheer Staff Misconduct Allegations Under Investigation at Worcester Charter School

Allegations of misconduct have prompted an investigation into members of a Worcester, Massachusetts, charter school's cheerleading coaching staff, according to Spectrum News Worcester.

The school did not elaborate on the specific nature of those misconduct allegations.

Several coaches at the school have been placed on administrative leave, pending the results of the investigation, while the cheering program has apparently been suspended until this can be sorted out.

The executive director of Abby Kelley Foster Charter School said in a statement that outside counsel has been hired to conduct an investigation. They may consider further action once that outside investigation is complete.

The school said because of the confidential nature of the matter, no other information is available at this time.

It’s unclear how long this investigation is expected to last.