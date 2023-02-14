Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Worcester

Cheer Staff Misconduct Allegations Under Investigation at Worcester Charter School

Several coaches at the school have been placed on administrative leave, pending the results of the investigation

By Alysha Palumbo

Spectrum News Worcester

Allegations of misconduct have prompted an investigation into members of a Worcester, Massachusetts, charter school's cheerleading coaching staff, according to Spectrum News Worcester.

Administrators at the Abby Kelley Foster Charter School have launched an investigation into members of its cheerleading coaching staff, following the allegations of misconduct.

The school did not elaborate on the specific nature of those misconduct allegations.

Several coaches at the school have been placed on administrative leave, pending the results of the investigation, while the cheering program has apparently been suspended until this can be sorted out.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The executive director of Abby Kelley Foster Charter School said in a statement that outside counsel has been hired to conduct an investigation. They may consider further action once that outside investigation is complete.

The school said because of the confidential nature of the matter, no other information is available at this time.

It’s unclear how long this investigation is expected to last.

More Worcester News

Worcester Feb 10

Man Wanted in Deadly Shooting Across From Worcester Church in Oct.

Worcester Feb 6

Worcester's Catholic Diocese Publishes Nameless Clergy Abuse Report

This article tagged under:

Worcester
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us