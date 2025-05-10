Miss Maine USA competitors includes first transgender contestant & Jordan Hudson

The Miss Maine USA pageant is underway in Portland this weekend and includes some high-profile contestants.

Isabelle St. Cyr of Monson is making history as the first transgender woman to compete in the pageant.

In an interview with NEWS CENTER Maine before the competition, St. Cyr said she’s excited to compete despite receiving some backlash. She said she hopes she can inspire others, especially as the Trump administration targets trans rights.

"I'm very honored that I've been able to take on this role as the role model for trans people here in Maine, to show other trans women you can do anything that you set your dreams to and never to let your identity come in the way of what you want, never let anyone tell you you can't do something because of who you are,” St. Cyr told the news station.

Also grabbing attention is Hudson of Hancock, the girlfriend of New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick. She was the first runner-up in last year’s competition.

The 17 Contestants will be judged in three distinct categories: an interview, swimsuit and evening gown. Those with the highest scores will move on as semifinalists.

Competition kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Holiday Inn by the Bay and will continue Sunday.