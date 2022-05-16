Miss the Super Flower Blood Moon Eclipse? Check Out These Pics

A total lunar eclipse graced the night skies this weekend, bathing the moon in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about an hour and a half.

The celestial action unfolded Sunday night into early Monday morning in one of the longest totalities of the decade. It was the first so-called blood moon in a year.

If you missed it, check out these photos from NBC10 Boston's Mark Garfinkel:

Mark Garfinkel

Mark Garfinkel

