lunar eclipse

Miss the Super Flower Blood Moon Eclipse? Check Out These Pics

The rare “super flower blood moon” occurs when the Earth is positioned directly between the moon and the sun

By Mark Garfinkel

Mark Garfinkel

A total lunar eclipse graced the night skies this weekend, bathing the moon in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about an hour and a half.

The celestial action unfolded Sunday night into early Monday morning in one of the longest totalities of the decade. It was the first so-called blood moon in a year.

If you missed it, check out these photos from NBC10 Boston's Mark Garfinkel:

Mark Garfinkel
Mark Garfinkel
Mark Garfinkel

