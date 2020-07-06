Missing 14-Year-Old Girl From Providence May Need Medical Attention

Police in Providence, Rhode Island, are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl they say is endangered.

Aliah Trinidad of Providence was last seen leaving a house on Progress Avenue on Friday, police said Monday.

Trinidad may be in need of medical attention, according to police.

Authorities describe Trinidad as a 5'5, 160-pound Hispanic girl with brown eyes and curly hair that is blonde and brown. She has a scar on her abdomen.

When she was last seen, Trinidad was wearing a grey hat, a grey hooded sweatshirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call 401-243-6235.