Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Rhode Island

Missing 14-Year-Old Girl From Providence May Need Medical Attention

Providence Police

Police in Providence, Rhode Island, are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl they say is endangered.

Aliah Trinidad of Providence was last seen leaving a house on Progress Avenue on Friday, police said Monday.

Trinidad may be in need of medical attention, according to police.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

RMV 3 hours ago

The Mass. RMV Issued Hundreds of Invalid Suspensions. It Doesn't Plan To Stop.

reopening 3 hours ago

‘You Have to Have Food': Bars Adapting to New Business Model to Reopen Sooner

Authorities describe Trinidad as a 5'5, 160-pound Hispanic girl with brown eyes and curly hair that is blonde and brown. She has a scar on her abdomen.

When she was last seen, Trinidad was wearing a grey hat, a grey hooded sweatshirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call 401-243-6235.

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandProvidencemissing person
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us