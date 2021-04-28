Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Sought in Pembroke

Pembroke Police

Police are asking the public to help find a missing 14-year-old girl from Pembroke, Massachusetts.

Maddison Doyle has been reported missing, police said in a Facebook post Wednesday evening. Authorities did not say when she was last seen.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Doyle is described as being 5'5 and 130 pounds with bright red hair.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

lowell 2 hours ago

Woman Dies Weeks After Husband Allegedly Set Her on Fire in Lowell Home

Joe Biden 4 hours ago

NH Burrito Store Owner to Be Guest for Biden's Address to Congress

When she was last seen, police say Doyle was wearing all black. She may be on a black BMX bike with gold rims, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-293-6363.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettsmissing personPembroke
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us