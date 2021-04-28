Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Sought in Pembroke

Police are asking the public to help find a missing 14-year-old girl from Pembroke, Massachusetts.
Maddison Doyle has been reported missing, police said in a Facebook post Wednesday evening. Authorities did not say when she was last seen.
Doyle is described as being 5'5 and 130 pounds with bright red hair.
When she was last seen, police say Doyle was wearing all black. She may be on a black BMX bike with gold rims, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call 781-293-6363.