Missing 15-Year-Old From Merrimac Sought

Police in Merrimac, Massachusetts, are looking for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday.

Relatives say Kelen "Kelly" Albuquerque did not take the bus home after school.

Albuquerque is about 5 feet tall and 90 to 100 pounds with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes, police said.

When she was last seen, she was wearing jeans, a black sweatshirt and a necklace that says "Kelen," and she was carrying a black backpack, according to police.

Albuquerque may be with a 17-year-old boy in the Woburn area and also may have connections to Peabody, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-346-8321.

Massachusettsmissing personMerrimac
