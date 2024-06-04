missing child

MISSING: 15-year-old girl missing from Mashpee

Aliyah Konton was last seen in the Cape Drive area of town on Sunday

By Thea DiGiammerino

Mashpee Police Department

Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl missing from Mashpee, Massachusetts.

Aliyah Konton was last seen in the Cape Drive area of town on Sunday. She is considered missing and endangered.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 508-539-1480 ext 7237.

Additional details were not immediately available.

