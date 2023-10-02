missing person

Missing 9-year-old NY girl found in good health

An Amber Alert was issued in New York state for a 9-year-old girl who went missing on a bike ride in Moreau Lake State Park, and it's possible people in western Massachusetts and Vermont received it

By Asher Klein and Marc Fortier

New York State Police
Getty Images

A 9-year-old girl reported missing in New York has been found in good health, state police said Monday evening.

People in western Massachusetts had been urged to keep an eye out for the young girl after an Amber Alert was issued for her out of Gansevoort, New York, north of Albany, Sunday morning. The region affected by the alert stretched into western Massachusetts and southwestern Vermont.

New York State Police later said the child had been found safe, adding that a suspect is in custody.

"We just want her returned safely like any parent would," the girl's family said earlier in a statement pleading for help in finding her. "No tip is too small, please call if you know anything at all."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Massachusetts State Police have no information suggesting that the child may have been taken into the state, where there was no active search on Monday, but police in western Massachusetts were familiar with the case and monitoring for the girl, spokesman Dave Procopio said, urging people in the area to be aware of the case and keep an eye out for her as well.

Procopio noted that western Massachusetts residents are close enough to the Albany area that they may have received the Amber Alert about the girl, as MassLive reported some did.

The child had been riding her bike around a loop in the bucolic park with other children when she decided to ride around one more time by herself. Her parents became alarmed when she failed to return after 15 minutes, Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a briefing Sunday.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

2023 Week 5 7 mins ago

Patriots offense leads NFL in alarming, unflattering stat

New Hampshire 31 mins ago

Ian Freeman of ‘Crypto Six' sentenced to 8 years in NH bitcoin case

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Her mother called 911 after her bicycle was found at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

NBC/The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

missing personMassachusettsVermontAmber Alert
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us