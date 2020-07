A 74-year-old man was found unresponsive after going missing in a boat off the coast of Massachusetts.

The U.S. Coast Guard first said it was looking for Robert Griffith in Buzzards Bay near Slocum River in Dartmouth. His Carolina Skiff was found on Barneys Joy Point.

The Coast Guard later said Griffith had been recovered unresponsive.

There was no immediate word on Griffith's condition.