7-year-old girl missing from Brockton found safe

A 7-year-old girl who was placed on the wrong transport van leaving school in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Friday has been found safe, police say.

Police say the child was mistakenly placed in the wrong transportation van in the parking lot of the Angelo Elementary School parking lot on North Main Street.

Investigators confirmed later Friday evening that she had been found safe.

