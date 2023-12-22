missing child

7-year-old girl missing from Brockton found safe

By Thea DiGiammerino

775050494KL00004_The_51st_A
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

A 7-year-old girl who was placed on the wrong transport van leaving school in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Friday has been found safe, police say.

Police say the child was mistakenly placed in the wrong transportation van in the parking lot of the Angelo Elementary School parking lot on North Main Street.

Investigators confirmed later Friday evening that she had been found safe.

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Brockton news

Brockton Dec 21

Man arrested weeks after deadly Brockton shooting

Brockton Dec 13

Massive water main break turns Brockton streets into rivers, disrupts service to about 300 customers

This article tagged under:

missing child
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us