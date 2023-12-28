MISSING CHILDREN: Three teens missing from Framingham

Police in Framingham, Massachusetts, are looking for three teenagers last seen on Christmas Day.

Alliana Greenidge, 17, Lamajasia Brunner, 16 and Neveah Huddleson, 14, were last seen on Christmas Day at the Wayside Youth & Family Support Network facility on on Frederick Abbot Way.

Alliana is about 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lamajasia is about 5-foot-7, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Neveah is around 5-foot-2, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who spots them or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call Framingham police at 508-872-1212.

