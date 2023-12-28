missing person

MISSING CHILDREN: Three teens missing from Framingham

Alliana Greenidge, 17, Lamajasia Brunner, 16 and Neveah Huddleson, 14, were last seen on Christmas Day at the Wayside Youth & Family Support Network facility on on Frederick Abbot Way

By Thea DiGiammerino

Framingham Police Department

Police in Framingham, Massachusetts, are looking for three teenagers last seen on Christmas Day.

Alliana Greenidge, 17, Lamajasia Brunner, 16 and Neveah Huddleson, 14, were last seen on Christmas Day at the Wayside Youth & Family Support Network facility on on Frederick Abbot Way.

Alliana is about 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lamajasia is about 5-foot-7, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Neveah is around 5-foot-2, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who spots them or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call Framingham police at 508-872-1212.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

missing personFramingham
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us