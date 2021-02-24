Local

BOSTON

Missing Florida Woman Sought by Boston Police

Boston Police

Police in Boston are searching for a missing Florida woman believed to be in the area.

Keyla House, 33, is thought to have traveled to the Boston area on Friday, the Boston Police Department said Wednesday.

House is described as being about 5'3 and 135 pounds.

When she was last seen, police say House was wearing a blonde wig, a green jacket and dark blue jeans. She was carrying a black suitcase.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4248.

