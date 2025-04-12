Boston

Boston police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Anyone with information on where Zaniya Aaliyah Princess Davis is was asked to call 911 or 617-343-4335.

By Asher Klein

Boston 13-year-old girl Zaniya Aaliyah Princess Davis was reported missing on Friday, April 11, 2025.
Handout

A 13-year-old girl is missing from Roxbury, Boston police said Friday.

Zaniya Aaliyah Princess Davis was last seen just before 3 p.m. on Friday. She is 5-foot-2 and 118 lbs., with brown eyes and long black hair with locs, according to Boston police.

She was last seen wearing a white sweater and black glasses and carrying a cream Celtics duffle bag and a burgundy backpack, police said.

Anyone with information on where Zaniya is was asked to call 911 or 617-343-4335.

