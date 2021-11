The body of a missing hiker was found dead in the woods of central Massachusetts Tuesday, officials said.

Police had been searching for Akif S. Qutab until their body was found Tuesday morning in Westminster, near Princeton, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office.

State police are investigating Qutab's death.

No information about the circumstances of Qutab's death was immediately available.