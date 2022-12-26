Missing Hiker in NH's White Mountains Found Dead Christmas Morning, Officials Say

A 28-year-old man is dead after police found him half a mile from the Falling Rivers Trail in Franconia, New Hampshire, on Christmas morning, authorities said.

The man started hiking at 11 a.m. near the 8.6-mile Bridle Path and Falling Waters Loop in the White Mountains, and had been tracked throughout the day by a relative in China, New Hampshire Fish & Game Conservation said.

Around 6:15 p.m., the family reported that the young man's phone battery was dying, and they believed he was off trail south of Mount Lincoln, officials said. At 9 p.m., they were informed that the young man had not returned yet, and began a search for him.

Conservation officers reached Franconia Ridge by 2 a.m. on Christmas and found what they believed to be the hiker's tracks shortly afterward. Officers followed the tracks as they went off the trail, and found the man's body at 6:45 a.m., officials said.

The man's family told officers he was an inexperienced hiker, and they did not know what he brought with him for equipment.

Authorities have not released the deceased man's identity.

"Conservation Officers would like to remind outdoor enthusiasts that winter conditions have arrived in New Hampshire and that they should prepare accordingly for these conditions. Hikers are asked to adhere to the Hiker Responsibility Code," officials at New Hampshire Fish & Game's Law Enforcement Division said in a statement Sunday.