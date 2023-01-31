Missing Juvenile Sought by Tewksbury Police

Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are asking fort he public's help to find a missing juvenile from Tewksbury.

Shane Brooke, whose age was not given by the Tewksbury Police Department, was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Brooke is described as being white and about 5'10 and 180 pounds.

When he was last seen, police say Brooke was wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-851-7373.