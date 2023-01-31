Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Missing Juvenile Sought by Tewksbury Police

Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are looking for Shane Brooke, a juvenile whose age was not given, last seen Saturday night

Tewksbury Police

Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are asking fort he public's help to find a missing juvenile from Tewksbury.

Shane Brooke, whose age was not given by the Tewksbury Police Department, was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Brooke is described as being white and about 5'10 and 180 pounds.

When he was last seen, police say Brooke was wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-851-7373.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettsmissing personTewksbury
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us