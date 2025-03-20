missing person

Cranston, RI police searching for missing woman with autism

By Thea DiGiammerino

Linda Delomba
Cranston Police Department

Police in Cranston, Rhode Island, are searching for a missing woman with autism.

Linda Delomba, 44, was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday in the area of North Claredon Street. She is described as 4-foot-11, 100 pounds, with black curly hair. She was wearing blue jeans and a black sweater with a tan purse.

Police noted that Delomba has autism and is nonverbal.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cranston police at 401-942-2211.

