missing person

Couple, baby missing for days in Maine, police say

Anyone who knows where Grace Quinn and her parents, 38-year-olds Benjamin and Casandra Quinn, may be is asked to call police at 202-624-7076

By Asher Klein

Benjamin and Casandra Quinn with their 2-month-old baby, Grace Quinn.
Handout

A couple and their baby have been missing for several days, Maine State Police said Friday, asking for the public's help ensuring that they're all safe.

Benjamin, Casandra and 2-month-old Grace Quinn are believed to be in the area of Androscoggin County, police said. The trio were reported missing to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Anyone who knows where Grace and her parents, both 38 years old, may be is asked to call police at 202-624-7076.

Police didn't share more about the family.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More Maine news

Maine 7 hours ago

Man critically injured in stabbing in central Maine town, officials say

Maine Oct 10

Trump calls Maine Gov. Janet Mills a man in mistake-riddled call to supporters

Maine Oct 10

Wanted man caught after hourslong manhunt in Maine, police say

This article tagged under:

missing person
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us