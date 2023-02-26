Police Continue Search for Missing Maine Women After Spotting them in Lincoln on Wednesday

Police are continuing their search for two Maine women who have been missing since Tuesday after they got lost while trying to drive home.

According to Topsham Police, they were seen on Wednesday at around 10:30 a.m. at Marden's in Lincoln. Authorities say, their vehicle headed south towards Enfield.

Topsham Police is asking people to pay close attention to public and private roads.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to their families, 51-year-old Kimberly A. Pushard and 50-year-old Angela Bussell are intellectually disabled, easily disoriented, have trouble processing information and are prone to being confused by directions.

They were reported missing by police in their hometown of Topsham, Maine, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. State police in New Hampshire and Maine have since issued alerts seeking help finding the missing women.

Attached is a photo of Kimberly Pushard (front) and Angela Bussell (back). pic.twitter.com/1wn2Ao7ORF — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) February 22, 2023

Their families told police they were attempting to drive to the Maine Mall on Tuesday, possibly to go bowling, but they got lost and wound up in Massachusetts and then New Hampshire.

Pushard was reportedly driving her red 2012 Jeep Compass with Maine registration 1960VC, with Bussell as a passenger. Sometime Tuesday night, they contacted Exeter, New Hampshire, police and several other New Hampshire law enforcement agencies, who tried to give them directions to return home.

Pushard's cell phone last pinged in the Candia and Raymond, New Hampshire area, but is now powered off. It is believed their phones' batteries have died.

Hagan said Friday that both women take medication for high blood pressure and they don't have their medication with them. He said the families of both women are very concerned. When asked if the women have been known to go on trips before, he said no.

“This is completely out of the ordinary," he said.

Maine State Police said in a statement Friday that the two women might be in the area because they confused their hometown of Topsham with Topsfield, which is located in northern Maine.

"They may be trying to return home by way of the Interstate or Route 1," state police added.

Pushard is described as 5'5" and 164 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Bussell is described as 5'8" and 213 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts or who makes contact with them is asked to call 911 or Topsham police at 207-443-9711.