Body of missing man found in river in Hinsdale, NH, police say

The body of a man reported missing in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, last week was found in a river Monday morning, state police said.

Scott Plante, a 61-year-old Hinsdale resident, was found in the Ashuelot River about 11:10 a.m., according to police. He'd been reported missing on Wednesday and a Silver Alert was issued for him on Saturday.

Police were investigating the circumstances of Plante's death — details about what's suspected weren't shared on Monday — and an autopsy to provide the cause and manner of it was scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation was asked to call Marine Patrol Sgt. Seth Alie at 603-227-2117 or by emailing him at Seth.P.Alie@dos.nh.gov.

Hinsdale is a town in New Hampshire's southwest corner, along the border with Vermont and Massachusetts. The Ashuelot River feeds into the Connecticut.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.