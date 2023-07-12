Local

Massachusetts

Missing man sought by police in Holbrook

Holbrook Police Department

Police in Holbrook, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing man they say is believed to be endangered.

Steven O'Connell was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday, police said.

Authorities did not say where O'Connell was last seen, but they said he is believed to have left on foot and asked people in the Evelyn Road area to check their security cameras.

Police did not give a physical description of O'Connell or say what he was wearing when he was last seen, but they released two photos of him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-767-1212.

