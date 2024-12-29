missing person

Police searching for 2 Mass. teens last seen Saturday at Saugus mall

Investigators believe the friends may be going to Rhode Island or New York City for New Year's Eve, police said

By Asher Klein

From left: Missing teenagers Brenden Bruckler, of Wakefield, Massachusetts, and Chloe Murphy, of Melrose.
Handout

Two teenage friends last seen at a mall in Saugus, Massachusetts, are missing, police say, asking for help finding them.

Chloe Murphy, a 15-year-old from Melrose, and Brenden Bruckler, a 14-year-old from Wakefield, were last seen Saturday afternoon, when Chloe's father dropped her off at the Square One Mall about 2 p.m., Saugus police said.

Investigators believe the friends may be going to Rhode Island or New York City for New Year's Eve, police said. They noted that Chloe's parents told them she is on the spectrum.

Anyone with information about there whereabouts was asked to call police to make sure they are safe and can be reunited with their parents.

Police shared more about Chloe's and Brenden's appearances in social media posts:

