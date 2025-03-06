Fitchburg

Fitchburg police: Woman, 5 kids are missing, believed to be in black SUV with man

The family is believed to be in a black 2018 Infiniti QX60, with Massachusetts license plate 5GCX18, and traveling with Isael Rivera

By Asher Klein

Images released by Fitchburg police on Thursday, March 6, 2025, of Isael Rivera, Ruth Encarnacion and a black Infiniti SUV.
Handout

Police in Massachusetts are looking for a woman and her five children, ranging from 10 years to 9 months old.

Fitchburg police said Thursday they were trying to find Ruth Encarnacion and her children Alexander (10), Alejandro (9), Alonzo (5), Abigail (4) and Adonis (9 months), all with the last name Rivera.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The family is believed to be in a black 2018 Infiniti QX60, with Massachusetts license plate 5GCX18, and traveling with Isael Rivera.

Police didn't specify how Rivera and Encarnacion and the children are related or if they were believed to be in danger.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts was asked to call Fitchburg police at 978-345-4355.

A representative for the department told NBC10 Boston it couldn't comment on whether the woman is in danger or where she was last seen, and they could not comment on any information beyond what was in the flyer.

More Fitchburg news

Massachusetts Dec 31, 2024

New England students to perform in Rose Parade

Fitchburg Dec 23, 2024

Space heater, smoking materials may be factors in Fitchburg blaze

Massachusetts Dec 15, 2024

Officer shoots man in Fitchburg, mayor says; DA, state police investigating

This article tagged under:

Fitchburg
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us