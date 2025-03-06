Fitchburg police: Woman, 5 kids are missing, believed to be in black SUV with man

Police in Massachusetts are looking for a woman and her five children, ranging from 10 years to 9 months old.

Fitchburg police said Thursday they were trying to find Ruth Encarnacion and her children Alexander (10), Alejandro (9), Alonzo (5), Abigail (4) and Adonis (9 months), all with the last name Rivera.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The family is believed to be in a black 2018 Infiniti QX60, with Massachusetts license plate 5GCX18, and traveling with Isael Rivera.

Police didn't specify how Rivera and Encarnacion and the children are related or if they were believed to be in danger.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts was asked to call Fitchburg police at 978-345-4355.

A representative for the department told NBC10 Boston it couldn't comment on whether the woman is in danger or where she was last seen, and they could not comment on any information beyond what was in the flyer.