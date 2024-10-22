Teen still missing weeks after walking out of her Maine home

It's been nearly a month since Stefanie Damron was last seen, and the New Sweden, Maine, teenager remains missing, police said Tuesday.

Stefanie turned 14 since leaving hear home and walking into the woods on West Road Sept. 23, according to Maine State Police, who began investigating what happened when her disappearance was reported the next day.

Investigators, working with the FBI, have been searching for her across the United States and in Canada, including using police dogs to search large swaths of land in Aroostook County near where Stefanie was last seen, but she wasn't located.

The girl is 5 feet tall, 130 lbs. and has green eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen in blue jeans, a blue shirt with long sleeves and black Harley Davidson hiking boots.

Police asked anyone who knows where Stefanie is to call police at 800-924-2261 or 207-532-5400.