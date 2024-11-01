New Hampshire

Missing NH woman found dead in Mass., police say, asking for information

Police in Keene, New Hampshire, say the remains of Justina Steffy were found in Warwick, Massachusetts

File: Police Lights
Getty Images

Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward after a woman who was reported missing from Keene, New Hampshire, was found dead in Warwick, Massachusetts.

Justina Steffy, 31, was last heard from in early October, Keene police previously said. Investigators said Thursday that human remains discovered in Warwick were identified as Steffy.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances of Steffy's death.

Anyone with information about Steffy or knows where she might have been before her death is asked to call 603-357-9820.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireMassachusettsWarwickKeene
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us