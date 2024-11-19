Teen missing from Northborough, police say, with ‘concern for his well-being'

A 16-year-old with "considerable health conditions" is missing from Northborough, Massachusetts, and may be in Boston, police said Tuesday.
Brandon Brenner was last seen about 7 p.m. Monday on West Main Street in Northborough, local police said.

Brenner "has considerable health conditions and there is a concern for his well-being," according to a statement from police. He is 5-foot-11, about 200 lbs. and has dark hair.
They asked anyone with information about Brenner's whereabouts to call them at 508-393-1515, or by calling 911.
