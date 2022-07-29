MISSING PERSON: Boston Police Search for Missing Man With Developmental Disability

Boston police are trying to find a missing 24-year-old man who was last seen Thursday.

Isaiah Alleyne-Jones, 24, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. near Sawyer Avenue in Dorchester. Police said Alleyne-Jones has a developmental disability and in the past has been found at the South Bay movie theater, TD Garden, Comfort Inn Randolph, Logan Airport, Ashmont MBTA Station, and Burger King.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and white Adidas sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or District C-1 Detectives at 617-343-4335.

No other details were immediately available.