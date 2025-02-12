missing person

MISSING PERSON: Dorchester man missing after traveling to New York City

By Thea DiGiammerino

Kingsley Joseph
Boston Police Department

Boston police are searching for a Dorchester man who is missing after traveling to New York City last month.

Kingsley Joseph, 26, left his home on Marden Street in Dorchester for New York City on Jan. 16, according to police, and had been staying at the New Yorker Hotel in midtown Manhattan. He has not been heard from by his family since Jan. 27.

Joseph is described as 5-foot-7, 160 pounds, with short black hair and wears large prescription glasses.

In New York City, he was spotted at the Regal Movie Theatre, the library and the Don Buriya Japanese restaurant in midtown.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

