Missing Person Out of Lawrence; Police Seek Help

There's a missing person out of Lawrence, Massachusetts, and police have asked the public for help in the search.

The Lawrence Police Department said online the person pictured is missing. The agency did not provide her name or age in their post.

LPD is asking the public's help with information as the whereabouts of the individual in the photo below who has been reported missing. Last seen wearing a baby blue sweater, black pants and white and blue sneakers. Contact the Lawrence P.D. with any information 978-794-5900. pic.twitter.com/jtbMLAGi8p — Lawrence, Massachusetts Police (@lawrencepolice) November 29, 2022

She was last seen wearing a baby blue sweater, black pants and white and blue sneakers, according to police.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Lawrence police at 978-794-5900.