Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
lawrence

Missing Person Out of Lawrence; Police Seek Help

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Lawrence police at 978-794-5900

By Matt Fortin

Lawrence Police Department

There's a missing person out of Lawrence, Massachusetts, and police have asked the public for help in the search.

The Lawrence Police Department said online the person pictured is missing. The agency did not provide her name or age in their post.

She was last seen wearing a baby blue sweater, black pants and white and blue sneakers, according to police.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Lawrence police at 978-794-5900.

More Lawrence Stories

lawrence Nov 14

SUV Crashes Into Home in Lawrence

MSPCA-Angell Nov 10

4-Week-Old Kitten Recuperating After Being Found Trapped Under a Truck in Lawrence

This article tagged under:

lawrence
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us