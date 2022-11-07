Local

Maine

Missing Portland Man May be Experiencing Mental Health Issues, Police Say

Samuel Mugisha is 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a short chin beard. He was last seen wearing a khaki-colored hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and brown leather dress shoes

By Thea DiGiammerino

Samuel Mugisha with a blue background
Maine State Police

Police in Portland, Maine, are searching for a missing 21-year-old man who may be experiencing mental health issues.

Police said 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen leaving his apartment on Auburn Street around 8 a.m. Friday. He is known to visit his uncle's house on Kenneth Street in Westbrook, but he has not shown up there.

Mugisha is 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a short chin beard. He was last seen wearing a khaki-colored hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and brown leather dress shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portland Police Department at 207-8748479.

