New Hampshire

Missing Pet Serval, an African Wild Cat, Found Safe in NH

Spartacus, a 40-pound, 4-year-old African serval cat, was found safe near its home

By Jake Levin

Missing NH African Serval cat
Courtesy

A large cat which had gone missing from its family in Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been found safe.

Spartacus, a 4-year-old, 40-pound African serval, was found Saturday morning near its home. The cat had been trapped, according to the Merrimack Police Department.

Dean King, who owns Spartacus, had said that the cat initially took off on Wednesday after it had been startled. A Facebook post from the Merrimack Police Department about the disappearance of Spartacus had been shared more 27,000 times since Thursday.

A family in New Hampshire is missing its pet cat — a 40-pound African serval.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

US Justice Department 15 mins ago

Feds in Mass. Warn of Scammers Posing as Agency Staff Calling

Rowley 1 hour ago

2 Seriously Injured in Crash on Route 1 in Rowley

Police have said the cat, while large, is legally owned and also permitted through the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

"We got him from a zoo in Florida legally," King previously told NBC10 Boston. "We've had him for four years. We bottle-fed him, we raised him, he has his own enclosure on the back side of the house."

This article tagged under:

New HampshireMERRIMACKSpartacusServal Cat
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us