Vermont State Police

Missing skier found dead in out-of-bounds area at Stowe Mountain Resort

Brooks Ralph, 27, of Cold Springs, New York, was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. He was last seen at the resort.

By The Associated Press

NBC 5 News

A skier who was reported missing at Stowe Mountain Resort was found dead in a steep, wooded out-of-bounds area late Tuesday night, police said Wednesday.

Brooks Ralph, 27, of Cold Springs, New York, was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. He was last seen at the resort. Search crews found his body at about 11:45 p.m.

His body was taken to the office of the state's chief medical examiner to determine the cause of death. But police said the preliminary investigation indicates that his death was an accident.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Vermont State PoliceVermontmissing person
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us