MISSING TEEN: Plainville, Mass. Police Seek Missing 17-Year-Old

Police in Plainville, Massachusetts, are searching for a missing 17-year-old.

Keegan Jones, 17, hasn't been seen since yesterday afternoon. He is described as 5-foot-8, 125 to 130 pounds with long, light brown hair. He was last seen leaving King Philip Regional High School around 5:15 p.m. and last known to be wearing a maroon shirt and khaki pants.

Keegan drives a red 2017 Toyota Corolla with Massachusetts plates LG3175. He does not have a cell phone with him, police said.

Anyone with information or who spots Keegan or his vehicle is asked to call Plainville police at 508-809-5555.