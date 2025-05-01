Police searching for missing teen in Westborough: ‘We are very concerned'

A missing teenager has police in Westborough, Massachusetts, "very concerned" on Thursday as they search by ground and air for him.

Geovanny Isales was last seen leaving the YMCA in the town Wednesday afternoon, and state and local police were searching the area around Smith Parkway and Otis Street for him, using police dogs, drones and helicopters, according to Westborough police.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"We are very concerned for his mental health and well-being," they said in a statement, without sharing what led to the concern.

Anyone with information about Isales was asked to call police at 508-366-3060.